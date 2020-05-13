PEOSTA, Iowa — When Samantha McDermott was pregnant with her second child, she met a health care employee who somehow knew how to put her worries at ease.
Over time, McDermott caught herself thinking, “I want to be like that.”
“She just made me feel welcome, and she was super empathetic toward how I was feeling and was a good listening ear,” McDermott said. “That was something I wanted to portray.”
Those interactions helped prompt a career switch that led McDermott, 33, of Peosta, to Northeast Iowa Community College’s certified medical assistant program.
On Thursday, she will be among 700 NICC students honored during the school’s virtual commencement.
“I just kind of seized the moment and counted my blessings and signed up for a scholarship,” McDermott said. “I really enjoyed every part of the journey that I went through.”
McDermott long had admired careers in the medical field, and as the weeks passed, she thought about working there more and more. Although she loved her job as a cosmetologist, she began to think, “What’s next?”
She decided to enroll at NICC and received a full scholarship for the certified medical assistant program.
“While I was in school, I could tell it was meant for me because there was not one day I dreaded even if there was a big test,” she said. “I have always looked forward to it.”
Jen Anglin, the certified medical assistant program director at NICC, said McDermott always comes to class with a smile on her face.
“Health care is definitely the right field for her,” Anglin said. “She cares for all of her classmates. She’s always engaged with them and making sure they are always part of the group.”
Although McDermott still has more than 200 hours of clinicals to finish when COVID-19 restrictions wane, Anglin said she looks forward to seeing her graduate.
“I am excited to see where it takes her (and) what specialty she gets into,” Anglin said. “She just truly is a big heart. I will miss her smile, and the light she brings every day to the class. She makes everybody laugh.”
McDermott said she looks forward to returning to a hands-on setting and learning where her new career will take her.
“(NICC) really is a community-focused school where you can tell they genuinely care about everyone,” McDermott said. “I cannot voice enough how grateful I am because they have been super supportive of my endeavors. I like being a jack-of-all-trades, so I like that they are up for anyone that wants to be there.”