Dubuque Community Schools voters elected three incumbents and one newcomer to the school board Tuesday in an uncontested race.
Newcomer Kate Parks received the most votes — 5,227 — among four candidates who ran for the four at-large seats. Incumbent Mike Donohue received 5,195 votes, and incumbents Tami Ryan and Lisa Wittman received 4,852 and 4,815 votes, respectively.
The lone newcomer elected Tuesday, Parks said her first goal will be to learn as much as possible about her new role and to continue having conversations with district employees and community members about what they want to see from the district.
“My approach, really, is gathering information, listening and learning at this point, to really get a grip on what are the most pressing things that we need to be looking at,” she said.
Meanwhile, Ryan said she is pleased to be able to serve a third term on the board and to maintain the district’s positive momentum.
Voters on Tuesday also approved a revenue purpose statement outlining how district leaders plan to spend money received from the state’s 1-cent sales tax for school infrastructure.
State lawmakers this year extended the tax from 2029 to Jan. 1, 2051, and district leaders said the new statement is needed to borrow against new sales tax revenue.
“I think it’s a very good opportunity for not only the community, but for the district,” Ryan said. “To have that support is very positive for us.”
District leaders have discussed options for the new sales tax funds, including a second round of renovations at Dubuque Senior High School, a potential new elementary school along the Southwest Arterial and addressing needs at the elementary and middle schools.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said district leaders likely will start working soon on their plans for the Senior renovations.
”We’re very thankful for the voters to trust us with the ability to utilize the 1-cent sales tax dollars,” he said.