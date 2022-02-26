DELHI, Iowa — The Maquoketa Valley High School Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management Team knows a thing or two about evaluating cattle.
People in Iowa and around the country now know that. Come this summer, so will folks in Scotland.
The team will be one of three U.S. FFA teams to compete in a Scottish dairy judging event at the Royal Highlands Show after placing in the top three at nationals in Indianapolis.
The team is comprised of seniors Lane Domeyer and Courtney Goedken and sophomores Alia Domeyer and Haley Ronnebaum. Lane and Alia are siblings. Goedken will not accompany the team to Scotland.
The team is coached by ag instructor and FFA advisor Haley Lau, who will accompany the team to Scotland, along with coach Jeannie Domeyer and chaperone Jenny Ronnebaum.
The team won the state event in West Union in September, sending them to the national contest in Indianapolis in October.
“Our mindset at nationals was to go and have fun,” Lau said. “I don’t think we were thinking of winning and going to Scotland. There were 37 teams at nationals. I knew our team would come out well, but I wasn’t sure we’d make the top four.”
The team will leave June 22 and return July 4. Lane said it will be a great way to cap off his senior year.
“I could have had the opportunity to judge dairy my freshman or sophomore year, but I decided to wait so I could judge with my sister and Haley. ... I’m super stoked to go out my senior year with a bang.”
Haley lives on a dairy farm.
“My whole family judges dairy cattle,” she said. “I have a cousin who judges dairy in college, but none of them have done as well as we have.”
She said she has wanted to go to Scotland.
“I’m excited to go, but I didn’t think I’d get there this early in my life,” she said. “I hear it’s very pretty.”
Alia said the team works well together.
“I get to work with my brother as well as with Haley and Courtney,” she said. “We’ve always grown up together. We were super close before this, but this has made us even closer and brought us all together.”
Lau said the total cost of the trip is $26,000. The team has sold strawberries and chocolate bars, with additional fundraisers planned. They also received a donation from the Delaware County Cattlemen at their recent banquet.
“The cattlemen auctioned off a couple things, then opened it up for donations,” Lau said. “They raised enough for us that comes close to paying the expenses for one person.”
Lau said at the Scottish event, the team will compete against other teams from the U.S. — the two other FFA teams, three 4-H teams and three junior college teams.
Lau said her team will be ready. “This is a tight-knit group of kids. They are definitely worthy of the trip.”