Mike Berg’s resting face often included a smile.
Seemingly always there, the Dubuque resident’s amiable grin would widen when he saw friends or coworkers out around town. He was quick to offer a handshake or hug when he saw them, and he always made time to stop and chat.
That same jovial nature followed him home, where he laughed loudly with his grandkids and danced with his wife.
“He always had an open ear, mind and heart,” said Peter Berg, Mike’s son. “When I picture him, he’s always wearing his glasses and a smile.”
Mike died July 29 at Stonehill Health Care Center. He was 62.
He grew up in Lily, S.D., as the youngest of six kids. He attended a one-room schoolhouse for a time before a bus system was established that took him and his siblings to a larger school in nearby Bristol.
He later met his wife, Becky, when they both were students at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.
She once recognized him on campus from the posters hung up promoting his run for student body president — which he won — but the two didn’t connect until two years later when they were both serving as resident assistants.
“When I met him, I told him I would not start talking about marriage until I was out on my own for two or three years,” Becky recalled. “We got married the next summer. He won me over very quickly.”
The couple married Aug. 7, 1982, in Pierre, S.D., and had two children, Peter and Melissa.
Mike had a sizable soft spot for the kids, often pushing past their set bedtime with stories about the “Adventures of Retep and Assilem” — the kids’ names spelled backward. Each morning, he sent them to school with directions to “learn lots and have fun.”
“Even as a young child, I remember him really as a teacher, never a dictator,” Peter said. “It was never ‘It’s this way because I’m the parent.’ … Instead, there was always kind of a teachable or coachable moment.”
As their family grew, Becky worked as a teacher and Mike pursued his master’s of business administration from the University of South Dakota. He decided to go into health administration and worked at two Minnesota clinics before the family moved to Dubuque in 1997.
Once settled, Mike served as chief operating officer at Dubuque Internal Medicine, where he worked for 15 years.
He adopted a “servant-leader” approach toward the role, getting to know each employee by name and trying to draw honest feedback on how things could improve. Collaboration and compromise became hallmarks of his tenure.
“He was so good at just connecting with people and finding a way to make things work so that there wasn’t a winner and a loser,” Becky said. “He wanted to find solutions that were good for everybody, or at least as good as they could be.”
Outside of work, Mike enjoyed jogging, fishing and most other outdoor activities. He developed a long-lasting love of the Mississippi River, and he and Becky took frequent walks around town.
His nostalgic side thrived at home, and he collected various odds, ends and trinkets over the years. He particularly enjoyed memorabilia from his alma maters and his coin collection.
He also recorded tapes from the kids’ various sporting or school events over the years, watching them back later to relive the pride he felt in that moment.
During hard times, one of Mike’s best emotional remedies was his love of music. He’d listen to tunes with themes of forgiveness and faith, turning the melodies over in his head until the message settled in.
Other times, music acted as an extra boost in moments of joy — like when he secretly took voice lessons before Melissa’s wedding and recorded his own version of their father-daughter dance, “Butterfly Kisses.”
“When the song came on at the wedding, it was him singing and I didn’t realize right away and was like ‘Oh no, they’re playing the wrong version,’ and he said ‘No, that’s me!’” Melissa (Berg) Bresler recalled. “Then we both laughed and danced.”
After his departure from Dubuque Internal Medicine, Mike worked at an insurance company for a time and later at a health clinic in Cedar Rapids. It was there he noticed some growing difficulties with his memory.
Testing in 2015 showed he had developed mild cognitive impairment, a precursor to early onset Alzheimer’s. He took an early retirement and in the early stages of the disease became a vocal advocate of early cognitive testing.
He also participated in two clinical trials, hoping his efforts would help find a cure for future generations.
“This is nothing to mess with,” he told the Telegraph Herald in 2016, shortly before his speech at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Dubuque. “Don’t overlook the symptoms or brush them off. At the first sign of (memory loss), act on it.”
As the disease progressed, Mike’s memory declined. He’d forget certain words or what he’d done earlier that day. Eventually, Becky retired from her teaching job to spend more time at home with him.
But while so much changed after the diagnosis, other things remained the same.
His love for his family never wavered, proven by the megawatt smile he’d give his grandkids. And even if he couldn’t remember all the details, he enjoyed listening to Becky recount their love story and lives together.
He lived with Alzheimer’s for eight years, but his family said his death still felt sudden. Shortly before his death, a last-minute prayer service attracted over 100 visitors to pray the rosary for him.
“Until the end, he was still reaching out and connecting with people,” Becky said. “He still had that kindness, that gentleness that he carried his whole life.”