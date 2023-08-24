08162023-liferemembered1.jpg
Becky and Mike Berg met in college and were married nearly 41 years.

 Contributed

Mike Berg’s resting face often included a smile.

Seemingly always there, the Dubuque resident’s amiable grin would widen when he saw friends or coworkers out around town. He was quick to offer a handshake or hug when he saw them, and he always made time to stop and chat.

