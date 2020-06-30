HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- A live camera feed will broadcast progress on a $2.5 million construction project at Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District.
Crews broke ground on a new sports complex and playground in Hazel Green in May, and people can watch them online at www.bit.ly/3eHUVHK.
The project consists of a new eight-lane track; baseball, discus, football, shot put and softball fields; and jump runways for track-and-field events.
District voters passed a measure April 7 approving the renovations and improvements, with 750 voting in favor and 512 voting against.
Construction will last until about October, with finishing touches to be conducted in the spring. The facilities should be ready in time for the spring 2021 baseball and softball season.