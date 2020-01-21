A free event at Manchester Public Library will begin with a winter run/walk and conclude with warm cocoa.
“Bookin’ It” will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Participants will begin at the library, then head down to the river walk, taking the path along the Maquoketa River back to the gazebo, before heading back to the library on Franklin Street.
The route is approximately one mile long.
Call the library at 563-927-3719 or visit facebook.com/ manchesterlibraryia if you plan to participate.