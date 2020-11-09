FARLEY, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals this week denied the appeal of a former Farley man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.
Jake R. Skahill, now 27, was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County in June 2019 after a jury convicted him of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, enticing a minor and indecent exposure.
Authorities said that, in February 2018, a woman reported that her child, who was younger than 10, reported being sexually abused by Skahill at a Dubuque County residence. The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual abuse.
Skahill denied the allegations, and the case twice proceeded to trial. After a mistrial, jurors in the second trial convicted him on all four counts.
Skahill appealed his convictions on grounds that included that video recordings of interviews with the victim should not have been allowed at trial.
The appeals court did not agree with his arguments and denied his appeal.