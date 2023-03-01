The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Recommended for you

  • Breanna M. Tape, 28, of 180 W. 15th St., Apt. 311, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Central Avenue and 20th Street on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.
  • Jenna N. Bowman, 25, of 30 Stetmore St., was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Monday at her residence on a warrant charging domestic assault and violation of a no-contact order.