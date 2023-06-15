The building at the corner of 17th Street and Central Avenue (right) is the site where a developer plans to construct 11 apartments using a city-incentive program designed to spark investment in the area.
Efforts to revitalize a portion of downtown Dubuque are progressing with the recent announcement of a project to rehabilitate one building into 11 new apartments.
Dubuque City Council members last week approved awarding developer Chris Richard $110,000 in affordable housing tax increment financing grants to assist in the rehab of the building at 1706 Central Ave. This marks the first project approved for the grants since the program was implemented by City Council members in September.
Richard said he intends to invest about $2.75 million into the building to create the new apartments and to update the three storefronts on the first floor.
The project remains contingent on the approval of federal and state historic tax credits. If they are secured, Richard anticipates he will begin construction on the apartments this fall.
Along with the grants approved last week, Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the city also will provide Richard with $100,000 through the downtown housing incentive program and $35,000 in smaller grants for façade improvements, planning and design and for the hiring of a financial consultant.
Revitalizing the Central Avenue Corridor
The project arrives in the midst of the city’s efforts to revitalize a stretch of Central Avenue from 11th Street to 22nd Street, dubbed by the city as the Central Avenue Corridor.
In January, City Council members approved the Central Avenue Streetscape Master Plan, which lays out a vision for how the city could make improvements to the corridor to revitalize the area and make it more pedestrian friendly. Since the plan’s approval though, Connors said no official enhancements or amenities have been added.
In the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins on July 1, about $225,000 is set aside specifically for Central Avenue Streetscape Master Plan implementation, which Connors said will be used for a number of smaller improvements that will have an immediate effect on the area’s streetscape.
“We’re looking at some of the things that could improve the look and feel of the corridor,” Connors said. “It’s going to be more benches, tables, chairs and trash receptacles. It’s going to be seeing what we can do to improve the look and feel of the bus stops.”
While Connors said city staff plan to recommend what specific improvements will be made next fiscal year, the plan also suggests more substantial improvements to the corridor in the future.
Chief among those is the conversion of the one-way southbound road to a two-way road and a sidewalk expansion.
The city’s capital improvement plan for the next five years states that about $1,021,000 will be invested in implementing the streetscape plan.
That plan, however, also says those funds won’t be enough to cover the cost of converting the corridor to a two-way road.
Connors said the city is exploring whether it can convert the section of Central Avenue to two-way traffic, and that a study is planned to provide further insight.
Connors said the planned improvements are intended to spur additional housing and retail investment by developers for buildings already occupying the roadway.
“Developers will know people are going to want to come because of the look and feel created by these improvements,” Connors said. “We all want to live somewhere beautiful.”
Local property owners on Central Avenue, however, said the city could put more effort in promoting new businesses to move into the many vacant storefronts.
Richard, who owns several properties along Central Avenue, said it is often difficult to attract entrepreneurs to invest in store space in the corridor.
“It’s a tough task filling those storefronts,” Richard said. “It would be nice if we could get some help recruiting some businesses down here.”
Craig Beytien, owner of the property at 1838 Central Ave., said he appreciates the city’s efforts to breathe new life into Central Avenue, but he also believes the city could do more to encourage investment in the area.
“I think there could be more encouragement of the banks and providing programs for people that want to invest in that area,” Beytein said. “They could always do more, but it’s always a matter of available resources.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said the city remains committed to revitalizing Central Avenue, but that its transformation will take several years to accomplish.
“It’s a long-term project,” he said. “You have to tackle it little by little.”