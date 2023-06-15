Central Avenue Corridor project
The building at the corner of 17th Street and Central Avenue (right) is the site where a developer plans to construct 11 apartments using a city-incentive program designed to spark investment in the area.

 Dave Kettering

Efforts to revitalize a portion of downtown Dubuque are progressing with the recent announcement of a project to rehabilitate one building into 11 new apartments.

Dubuque City Council members last week approved awarding developer Chris Richard $110,000 in affordable housing tax increment financing grants to assist in the rehab of the building at 1706 Central Ave. This marks the first project approved for the grants since the program was implemented by City Council members in September.