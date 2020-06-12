MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mineral Point’s municipal pool will open on Monday, June 15.
The pool will have a capacity of 100 people during that time in response to COVID-19 concerns, according to the city. Water aerobics will be limited to 10 people at a time, and lap swimming will be one person per lane.
The pool will not offer any lounge chairs or picnic tables, but patrons can bring their own. All patrons should remain at least 6 feet away from people not in their parties.
Annual pool passes are available, and a daily pass is $4 for general swimming.
For a full list of details and regulations, visit https://bit.ly/2MULLv7.