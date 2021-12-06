Mike Brannon, owner of Brannon Monument, will be moving the company to the former location of Key West True Value. Brannon Monument Co. has been a longtime fixture in Dubuque’s downtown at 1310 White St.
A longtime Dubuque business has moved into a new, expanded location.
Brannon Monument relocated to its new home at 2100 Stonehill Drive in the second week of November, according to owner Mike Brannon. The site formerly housed Key West True Value.
Brannon Monument’s new location boasts two and a half times the square footage as its previous one, as well as expanded outdoor storage space and parking.
Brannon said he is energized by the thought of starting a new chapter for the longtime company.
“Monuments are a part of history, and our business has a lot of history here,” Brannon said. “It is exciting to be able to grow a family business.”
Brannon Monument was founded in Dubuque in 1926. It had resided downtown throughout its history prior to the recent move, including spending the last 25 years at 1310 White St.
Brannon noted that moving to a new location required significant time and resources, due to the materials and equipment used in the industry. Crews had to transport large volumes of granite, as well as heavy tools such as sandblasting booths, compressors and laser-etching machines.
“Pardon the pun, but it was a monumental effort,” he said. “We made the move over a number of months.”
Brannon emphasized that the new location boasts a larger showroom, as well as an expanded conference room.
“Through these changes, we are enhancing the customer experience,” he said. “That is the most important thing about the move.”
The extra work and storage space also benefits the company as it services locations elsewhere in Iowa. Brannon Monument also operates facilities in Manchester and Cedar Rapids.
Brannon Monument’s Dubuque location can be reached at 563-583-6318. It is currently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Brannon indicated plans are in motion for the future of the company’s old facility on White Street. However, he said he could not yet share specifics about its upcoming use.