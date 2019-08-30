Police said a teenager was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Dubuque.

Mycal L. Hall, 19, of Dubuque, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Dubuque police.

The crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. Thursday on Fengler Street near its intersection with Garfield Avenue. A crash report states that Hall was following a vehicle driven by Mary C. Hingtgen, 59, of Kieler, Wis., north on Fengler when Hingtgen’s vehicle slowed to a stop and was rear-ended by Hall’s vehicle.

Hall was cited with failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

