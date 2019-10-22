A building supply company is slated to close its Dubuque branch, leaving employees to decide whether to continue working at a location in Platteville, Wis.
Builders FirstSource, owner of Dubuque Lumber, 10581 U.S. 52, will consolidate operations on Nov. 8.
The Dubuque site, which opened in 1965 as Wickes Lumber, has passed through multiple owners, including United Building Centers and ProBuild Holdings. It was purchased in 2016 by Builders FirstSource.
“We’re still looking to serve our Dubuque market,” said Dubuque Lumber General Manager Brian Bowles. “It’s kind of a setback for us here. We’ve done some great things in growing business here, but we’re also looking forward to the future.”
The branch’s about 10 employees were informed of the impending closure earlier this month and will have the option to continue at Platteville Lumber, 100 Eastside Road.
“It’s a little bit of a commute there, so not everybody will go, but people will have an option,” Bowles said.
He described the Dubuque closure as stemming from a “lease issue.”
“Our lease was up on the property this year, and we couldn’t come to terms on a new lease agreement,” Bowles said.
The Dubuque site will be vacated by Dec. 20.
An Iowa Secretary of State database lists an address of the property’s owner, Ln Real Estate LLC, at a Seattle, Wash., location belonging to Laird Norton Company LLC. A company representative could not be reached for comment Monday.
Platteville Lumber General Manager Chuck Allendorf referred questions to Builders FirstSource’s corporate headquarters, but a spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., said that while the closing of the Dubuque location is unfortunate, he looks forward to Platteville Lumber “serving Platteville and the Dubuque-land markets.”
Bowles said the company hopes to reopen a Dubuque branch or showroom in the future, but plans are speculative.