School districts in East Dubuque and Galena have laid out plans for returning students to school this year.
Both Galena and East Dubuque School Boards approved back-to-school plans earlier this week that provide students with the option of attending in-person classes or remote learning.
Superintendents for both school districts have said that the plans are subject to change, based on the percentage of students opting for remote learning and the changing status of COVID-19 in Jo Daviess County.
East Dubuque
Under the East Dubuque return-to-learn plan, students will be required to make a commitment of whether they choose in-person or remote learning for the fall semester by Aug. 1.
Superintendent T.J. Potts said class sizes will be kept between eight and 12 students, and each class will be relegated to a single room for each school day, with teachers being the ones who transition in-between classrooms.
During recess and lunch periods, Potts said special emphasis will be made for ensuring social distancing among students. He added that the district is also considering having school lunches delivered to students in classrooms.
“The crux of the plan is that those students will stay in the same group,” Potts said. “The more we can reduce their movement, the better.”
Students will be encouraged to bring all of their necessary materials for the day to eliminate trips to lockers, and Potts said class time will likely be reduced by about 45 minutes.
Students utilizing remote learning will still have daily class time with teachers and grades will still be given based on work completed, attendance and participation.
Potts said he anticipates up to 85% of students will return to school, based on past parent surveys conducted by the school district.
Galena
Galena students will be asked to declare whether they are choosing in-person or remote learning through a survey that will be given during school registration on Aug. 1.
Galena Superintendent Tim Vincent said the survey will help school officials determine how many students it needs to account for that will be returning to school.
“We anticipate 15 to 20% will opt for the remote learning option, but it is important that we have a concrete number to know how many are coming back,” Vincent said. “We want to make sure we can prepare to provide adequate classroom space for all of our students.”
In-person classes will enforce social distancing policies, including not allowing any students to have less than six feet between each other. Vincent said classroom transitions will be staggered throughout the day to ensure that only one class is in the hallway at a time.
Lunch times will also be staggered throughout the day, with the cafeteria not allowed to exceed a capacity of 50.
Students utilizing remote learning would be given the same curriculum and held under the same grading standard as in-person students.