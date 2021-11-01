It didn’t take long for Mikhail Cooper to decide to dress as the Marvel Comics’ character, Venom, for Halloween.
“It was about 5.8 seconds,” said Mikhail 9, of Dubuque.
Cooper was one of hundreds of trick-or-treaters circulating throughout Dubuque’s Point area Sunday evening.
Tim and Ann Skemp, of Dubuque, have welcomed thousands of trick-or-treaters to their Point-area home since 1986.
“On a nice weather night, we get an average of about 250 kids,” Ann said.
Sunday, trick-or-treaters approaching the Skemp home saw a spinning, hanging bat, a skeleton draped in red and black, flashing lights, a flickering pumpkin, and Tim’s hand doling out candy from an opening in a screen door.
“Tim is the decorator and the candy hander outer,” Ann said.
She stood outside by the front door, watching as kids came to the door.
Three young Dubuquers — Dethyn Wardell, 11, dressed as San Francisco 49ers and former Iowa Hawkeyes star George Kittle, Ben Heiar, 7, dressed as a scary clown, and Bennett Heiar, 5, dressed as a skeleton — were among the first to arrive.
“I got some of those and some of those,” Bennett said, as he conducted a quick inventory of the contents of his bag after stopping at the Skemp home.
Ann said the Skemps have always had fun on Halloween — once with a sizable prop.
“In 1979, when we first got our income taxes back, I used half to buy a Maytag washing machine and (Tim) used his half to buy a 1964 Cadillac hearse — we had a blast with that,” she said.
The Skemps put up their decorations Saturday and purchased enough candy to fill “a couple of giant mixing bowls,” Ann said. “I didn’t think the candy selection was as good in Dubuque this year. We always try to find something different.”
The COVID-19 pandemic reduced the numbers of kids trick-or-treating last October.
“We had a lot of candy left over,” Ann said.
This Halloween, Mikhail had bite-sized chocolate bars, a sucker and some sour candies filling up the orange pail he carried along with him while trick-or-treating.
What’s the best thing about Halloween?
“It’s the candy,” Mikhail said.
And why did he like Venom enough to so quickly choose that costume?