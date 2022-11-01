A former Dubuque pharmacist was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison for stealing more than 2,500 doses of drugs from local pharmacies and tampering with medications.

Anthony Pape, 34, of Dubuque, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to two counts of acquiring controlled substances by deception and two counts of tampering with consumer products, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

