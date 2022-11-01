A former Dubuque pharmacist was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison for stealing more than 2,500 doses of drugs from local pharmacies and tampering with medications.
Anthony Pape, 34, of Dubuque, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to two counts of acquiring controlled substances by deception and two counts of tampering with consumer products, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams ordered that Pape serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Pape also must forfeit his pharmacy license and pay $10,000 in fines, $9,993 in restitution and $400 in special assessments.
The release states that Pape admitted in his plea agreement that he stole more than 2,500 doses of controlled substances from two Dubuque pharmacies at which he worked between January 2018 and March 2020.
“Also, in February and March 2020, he tampered with medications delivered in six prescriptions he filled for five different patients, including two children,” the release states. “Pape admitted he tampered with the medications by opening the capsules containing the medication and removing most or all of the medications. He then put the empty capsules back into the stock bottles so they would be dispensed to patients. Pape consumed the stolen medications.”