Whether they support or oppose President Joe Biden’s plans, local residents agree on one thing: His administration has a lot to address.
Ahead of Biden’s 100th day in office, the Telegraph Herald reached out to local residents who have shared political views in letters to the editor to get their take on the new president. While they expressed a mix of satisfaction and displeasure with the president’s policies thus far, most said they believe he needs to make some major changes.
David Schaller, of Galena, Ill., said Biden put plenty of plans in motion during his first 100 days, but Schaller does not feel the president realistically can accomplish all of them quickly.
“I’m all for Biden — I just think he jumped into a tough position,” he said. “And, my God, who would ever want to jump in the role of president of the United States in the condition we were in?”
Schaller said he was glad to see Biden set a goal to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 as soon as possible, and he hopes the president continues making that push.
Schaller also backs Biden’s plans to help support immigrants and grant them a path to citizenship.
Not everyone shares that sentiment, however. Clem DeMuth, of Earlville, Iowa, said he is concerned about the economic effects of Biden’s plan to expand the path toward citizenship and grant protection to millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
The U.S. doesn’t have the resources to support an influx of people, according to DeMuth. He said he supported former President Donald Trump’s border policies that tried to stop migrants from coming to the U.S.
“I am disappointed (in Biden),” DeMuth said. “I thought President Trump did a super job. If it hadn’t been for the COVID, he probably would’ve been re-elected.”
Jerry Weltz, of Dubuque, also said he didn’t feel Biden was handling immigration well. As more and more people enter the U.S., the country’s education and health care systems will become strained, he said.
“It’s just not right,” he said. “Biden is not facing that as a problem at all. It’s a huge problem, and it’s going to affect this country for generations. … Trump had it all under control, and Biden wiped it out.”
He also said he is not a fan of the Biden administration pushing solar and wind energy sources. Iowa already is a leader in those forms of energy, he said, and he doesn’t feel the government needs to push the nation further in that area.
Burt Goffinet, of Dubuque, said he felt Biden is undoing the work that Trump did to get the U.S.-Mexico border in “fairly good shape.”
Goffinet also took issue with several of Biden’s more expensive plans, such as the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 relief. Goffinet said he worries that the high level of spending could lead to potential tax hikes down the road.
He also said he is concerned about Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The proposal would address a wide range of issues, including repairing roads and bridges, starting transit projects, improving water systems and increasing the number of electric cars being used by government workers.
While Goffinet said infrastructure changes are needed, he hopes Biden will include more Republicans as discussions about the proposal continue. He said he feels Biden is no longer as moderate as he was when he was a U.S. senator, so more conservative voices are needed in shaping the plan to balance future spending.
“There’s a whole gamut of things — roads, bridges, airports,” Goffinet said of the current infrastructure proposal. “I’m just hoping for the best, but I don’t think he’s up to snuff with the job.”
However, Caroline Koppes, of Dubuque, said she hopes all of Biden’s infrastructure plans become a reality, as it is the next big issue to tackle after the pandemic is over. She said she is also pleased with Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill and the push to expand vaccine eligibility.
“I’m just thrilled by the sense of urgency that he’s had for COVID and wrapping up on the vaccines,” Koppes said. “I’m just over the moon on the fact that he holds people to their best behavior and tries not to inflame. There’s been so much division. I’m so proud of him showing his best attempt at unity.”
Koppes said she loves that Biden has been engaging more with younger generations, including selecting younger people for high-ranking positions.
“I’m in his generation, and I’m sorry for what we didn’t get done, but these younger people have such a vision for equality,” she said.
Issues of equality are important to Koppes, and she said she hopes Biden addresses the topic by providing citizenship to refugees and giving more people access to affordable health care.
Kathy Geronzin, of Maquoketa, Iowa, voiced support for Biden’s plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Biden announced in April his plan to complete the withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack that prompted the Afghanistan conflict.
“He’s the fourth president that talked about that, and he’s taken steps for it to be handled in the way that it should,” she said. “I like the way he seems to coordinate things between government agencies. There’s planning that seems to take place before he announces things will get done. There’s coordination and consistency in his messaging.”
Geronzin also said she prefers Biden’s leadership style to Trump’s.
“We haven’t had any tweets,” she said with a laugh. “He’s not trying to lead by tweet, and he’s also not trying to divide us but trying to bring us back together as a country.”