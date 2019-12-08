Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Pork tenderloin sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup with sunbutter and grape jelly sandwich or deli ham and cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Pizza crunchers or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed peas and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Cheeseburger on a bun or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans and grapes.
Friday: Chicken nuggets with roll or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy and peaches.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers with marinara sauce or mini corn dogs, garden salad and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots and pears.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Friday: Mozzarella breadsticks or fish and cheese sub, mixed vegetables and fruit salad.
Dubuque Public High Schools
Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Alfredo pasta with garlic breadstick or stuffed crust cheese pizza, green beans and pineapple.
Wednesday: Idaho nachos with pretzel or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or mini corn dogs, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Friday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or fish and cheese sub, steamed corn and peaches.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Cheese pizza or sloppy joe sandwich, peas and pineapple.
Tuesday: Walking beef taco or chicken bacon ranch wrap, corn and fruit mix.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a bun or chicken sandwich, french fries and peaches.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken with roll or cheese quesadilla, mashed potatoes with gravy and pears.
Friday: Chili cheese dog on a bun or barbecue rib sandwich, fresh greens and strawberries.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun, waffle fries and cinnamon apples.
Tuesday: Roasted chicken or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Pizza crunchers, tossed romaine and pears.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese bar with garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli and pineapple.
Friday: Beef nachos supreme, California blend vegetables and apricots.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Barbecue pulled pork, emoji potatoes and applesauce.
Tuesday: Chicken and gravy over noodles, green peas and pears.
Wednesday: Walking taco, corn and oranges.
Thursday: Chicken wings, Sun Chips and apple.
Friday: No school.
Senior Citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetables and peach crisp.
Tuesday: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken with gravy, green peas and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, green beans and frosted cake.
Friday: Chicken alfredo rotini, broccoli and applesauce.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and pumpkin bar.
Tuesday: Tilapia, rice pilaf and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Roast pork with gravy, Harvard beets and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Loaded chicken and potatoes, mixed vegetables and pears.
Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich with potato soup, lettuce salad and peaches.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Turkey and dressing sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Pizza with salad, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Chicken jardiniere, dessert and drink.
Friday: No service.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, corn and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Cabbage rolls, carrots and fresh fruit.
Friday: Ham salad sandwich, coleslaw and applesauce.