Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Pork tenderloin sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed carrots and pineapple.

Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup with sunbutter and grape jelly sandwich or deli ham and cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Pizza crunchers or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed peas and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday: Cheeseburger on a bun or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans and grapes.

Friday: Chicken nuggets with roll or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy and peaches.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers with marinara sauce or mini corn dogs, garden salad and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots and pears.

Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed carrots and pineapple.

Friday: Mozzarella breadsticks or fish and cheese sub, mixed vegetables and fruit salad.

Dubuque Public High Schools

Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Alfredo pasta with garlic breadstick or stuffed crust cheese pizza, green beans and pineapple.

Wednesday: Idaho nachos with pretzel or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.

Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or mini corn dogs, mixed vegetables and applesauce.

Friday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or fish and cheese sub, steamed corn and peaches.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Cheese pizza or sloppy joe sandwich, peas and pineapple.

Tuesday: Walking beef taco or chicken bacon ranch wrap, corn and fruit mix.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a bun or chicken sandwich, french fries and peaches.

Thursday: Popcorn chicken with roll or cheese quesadilla, mashed potatoes with gravy and pears.

Friday: Chili cheese dog on a bun or barbecue rib sandwich, fresh greens and strawberries.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun, waffle fries and cinnamon apples.

Tuesday: Roasted chicken or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Pizza crunchers, tossed romaine and pears.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese bar with garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli and pineapple.

Friday: Beef nachos supreme, California blend vegetables and apricots.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Barbecue pulled pork, emoji potatoes and applesauce.

Tuesday: Chicken and gravy over noodles, green peas and pears.

Wednesday: Walking taco, corn and oranges.

Thursday: Chicken wings, Sun Chips and apple.

Friday: No school.

Senior Citizens

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetables and peach crisp.

Tuesday: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken with gravy, green peas and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, green beans and frosted cake.

Friday: Chicken alfredo rotini, broccoli and applesauce.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and pumpkin bar.

Tuesday: Tilapia, rice pilaf and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Roast pork with gravy, Harvard beets and fruit cocktail.

Thursday: Loaded chicken and potatoes, mixed vegetables and pears.

Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich with potato soup, lettuce salad and peaches.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Turkey and dressing sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Pizza with salad, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Chicken jardiniere, dessert and drink.

Friday: No service.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Pepper steak, corn and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Cabbage rolls, carrots and fresh fruit.

Friday: Ham salad sandwich, coleslaw and applesauce.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.