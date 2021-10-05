Sorry, an error occurred.
PEOSTA, Iowa — A hunter education field day course will be held next week in Dubuque.
The course will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road.
Iowa law requires that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.
Field day courses include instruction on firearms handling, ethics and responsibility and Iowa hunting laws, followed by a final exam.
A student must successfully complete an Iowa-approved online hunter education course located at hunter-ed.com/iowa prior to registering and attending a field day.
Register for the field day course at bit.ly/3a0LwdM.
