During a winter when more eagles than usual seem to be drawn to the area, the best advice for spotting the majestic bird is probably to find where they dine.
“Bald eagles, particularly in the winter, are looking for spots to find dinner,” said Jennifer Drayna, curator of education programs at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
A veteran eagle watcher, Dennis Kirschbaum, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., said it is easier for eagles to find fish and waterfowl for meals near open water, so that’s where people should look for the birds of prey.
“That’s why you see (eagles) along the Mississippi River — because there is open water in places,” Kirschbaum said. “The lock and dams are good areas because of there being consistent open areas of water and good fish flow.”
‘They are looking for good fishing’Stephanie Shepherd, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Iowa DNR, said state wildlife officials are continuing to conduct an annual survey of this winter’s bald eagle population. The survey results suggest an influx of migrating birds have joined the resident population. The most-recent completed survey counted more than 3,500 bald eagles in Iowa. Iowa is home to more than 500 eagle nests, according to the Iowa DNR. That number is four to five times higher than during the 1990s.
“We get a lot of birds coming down from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan — especially during a really harsh winter,” Shepherd said. “What eagles are looking for this time of year is open water — they are looking for good fishing.”
The birds aren’t particularly picky eaters, though.
“Eagles are opportunistic — they are second only to vultures in terms of the amount of scavenging they do,” Shepherd said.
That’s why eagle watchers can often try to spot the birds in some unexpected locations. Kirschbaum said two types of inland areas are usually good places to spot eagles.
“Day-roosting birds can be found back in areas in protective valleys — out of the wind,” he said.
Farm-field areas around hog confinement facilities also tend to attract eagles.
“Usually, where a facility disposes of carcasses out in the field is where you will find eagles,” Kirschbaum said. “There are good areas south of Monona (Iowa) and in the Glen Haven area in Grant County.”
‘Their size is impressive’Bald eagles are a popular bird-watching draw.
“Their in-flight appearance is so majestic,” Drayna said. “Their size is impressive to a lot of people.”
Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa and the Prairie du Chien Tourism Council are preparing to host a Bald Eagle Appreciation Days event Feb. 25-26.
Kirschbaum is involved with the Upper Iowa Audubon Society and provides bald eagle-viewing information for use by the Prairie du Chien Area Chamber of Commerce. He said the riverfront area of Prairie du Chien generally provides good views of eagles, as does St. Feriole Slough, in the vicinity of Blackhawk Avenue.
Kirschbaum said people interested in viewing eagles’ nests have several opportunities in the Prairie du Chien area.
“There are two nests right in town,” he said. “One is in a big pine tree and is hard to see, but the other one is in the 900 block of North Prairie Street. It’s right in the middle of the block, surrounded by houses. The best place to view it is off of North Main Street.”
Two other notable nests are located north of town — past Cavalry Cemetery along Crawford County K.
Kirschbaum said Gremore Lake, north of Prairie du Chien on Crawford County K, can provide spectacular views of migrating eagles.
“I’ve seen as many as 500 bald eagles there, feeding on (fish),” he said.
Kirschbaum said recent cold temperatures have frozen some of the typical areas of open water on the Mississippi River. Extreme cold and heavy snow often send eagles to alternative locations — and provide possible viewing options for eagle watchers.
“They will move away to find open water,” Kirschbaum said. “You will find them along our inland trout streams or along the Turkey River in the places where the water stays open.”
Eagle viewing ‘hit or miss’Terrence Ingram has been giving bus tours for eagle viewing for more than 50 years in the tri-state area.
“Finding bald eagles is a hit-or-miss journey,” said Ingram, president and executive director of the Eagle Nature Foundation in Apple River, Ill. “Some years there are many of them and then again there may be very few to be found.”
Ingram said Frentress Lake in East Dubuque is probably the best spot to see the eagles in Jo Daviess County.
Good viewing is also possible south along the river.
“People can go down to the Savanna Army Depot and drive along the river road,” Ingram said.
On the west side of the river, Ingram recommends eagle-viewing opportunities near Lock and Dam No. 12 in Bellevue, Iowa.
“Some eagles may be seen across the river, some may remain in the trees near the dam, some may be seen on the bluff on the west edge of town,” he said. “If the water is open, eagles may be seen sitting in the trees south of Bellevue.”