MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County residents appear to be split on a proposal to construct a $3 million campground near Maquoketa.
Jackson County Conservation officials this week held a public input meeting to discuss the proposed Prairie Creek Campground project. About 60 people attended the meeting.
While some praised the effort as a potentially valuable amenity, others decried the substantial price tag and the potential for the cost burden to fall on taxpayers.
The campground would include 50 modern campsites, 20 primitive sites, four modern cabins, a shower building, a playground and a splash pad.
Jackson County Conservation officials previously sought a $2.5 million general fund loan from the county to help pay for the project. However, the request was turned down in a 2-1 vote.
This week, Daryl Parker, director of Jackson County Conservation, said a new proposal will seek a $2 million general fund loan. Parker said the loan would be paid off through campground revenue. The proposed campground is projected to produce $225,000 in annual revenue.
Parker said county and community support is needed for the success of the project, which he believes will draw many people to the county and provide an amenity sought by residents.
“We have to have local commitment to get this done,” Parker said.
Residents who attended the meeting offered differing views.
Kathy Geronzin, of Maquoketa, said she thinks the campground would be a great addition.
“I would love to stay in those cabins,” Geronzin said. “I think it’s a great idea.”
But Ralph Saunders, of Maquoketa, wasn’t as impressed. He feels there aren’t enough attractions at the campground or area to draw people.
“I think these cabins are absolutely ridiculous,” Saunders said. “How are we going to attract people to this park? What is going to attract them?”
Prairie Creek Restoration Area lies just east of Maquoketa. The 273-acre property was donated to Jackson County Conservation in 2014.
Parker said surrounding campsites have filled easily during camping season. He believes that a modern campground with amenities would be popular.
However, many residents are concerned about the cost of the project.
“I think they need to find another way to pay for it,” said Larry Fuller, of Maquoketa. “It shouldn’t have to fall on the taxpayers.”
Project costs not covered by the loan would come from several grants that would total about $1 million.
Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey said the county’s current general fund taxing rate is maxed out, meaning the loan being granted would not result in a tax increase for county residents.
However, if Jackson County Conservation is unable to garner the revenue to make the loan payments, that deficit would need to instead be paid through cuts to the county’s conservation budget.
“They are counting very strongly on the revenue from their campgrounds,” Willey said. “If they have to cut their budget to pay for the campground, I have a problem thinking of where they would do that.”
During the meeting, Parker said early projections show that the campground revenue likely would pay for the project over a 20-year period if it was occupied at about 50% throughout the year. He noted that surrounding campgrounds often have higher occupancy rates.
However, Willey said flooding as a result of weather can drastically impact campground revenue. This year, campgrounds in the area were left unusable for extended periods of time after heavy rain caused flooding.
If inclement weather were to occur, Jackson County Conservation might not be able to generate enough revenue to make loan payments, Willey said.
However, Willey said he still believes the project is worthwhile, adding that he would approve a $2 million general fund loan if Jackson County Conservation is able to acquire $1 million in grant funding.
“I would be inclined to approve it contingent on receiving those grants,” Willey said.
However, Supervisor Mike Steines said more work needs to be done to guarantee proper funding of the project.
“I personally think there is some work to be done to justify the numbers,” Steines said. “It’s got to be able to work.”
Supervisor Larry McDevitt, who previously voted in favor of the requested $2.5 million loan, did not respond to a phone message seeking comment for this story.
Jackson County Conservation Board Member Jim England said he hopes residents and the county will support the campground project, which he believes is sorely needed.
“We need more camping locally,” England said. “It’s not only for the convenience, but to keep those dollars spent within our county and to draw more dollars in as well.”