As Washington Square filled with families this afternoon for the Dubuque Latinx Fiesta, much of the chatter was bilingual. Many greeted one another in Spanish.
The event was planned by Multicultural Family Center to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Tacos were a popular draw, but many attendees came out for the sense of community.
"I wanted my kid to know more about my culture," attendee Leo Ortiz said. "He doesn't really see this much — only if I take him to big cities."
Ortiz is originally from Mexico City, Mexico. He and his son Jimmy Ortiz, 7, now live in Dubuque. Father and son were excited to see the dance performances today. Performers included Aztec Dance Chicago, Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico and a capoeira group.
Organizer Yara Lopez, a site supervisor at Multicultural Family Center, fluttered around the park, checking in on vendors and greeting attendees.
She, too, has noticed a lack of events celebrating Latino cultures. Putting together the heavily attended event was her way to address the lack of visibility.
"It's essentially the fact that I don't see much Hispanic-anything in the city of Dubuque," Lopez said, describing her inspiration for the event. "I know there are Latinos here who feel the same way."
Lopez used to live in California. Events like today's Latinx Fiesta are some of what she's missed most since coming to Dubuque.
One of the goals of the event was creating a space for the community to come together. Lopez hopes that the event might be repeated in the future.
"I would love support from the community so that we can keep doing this because so far it is a success," she said.
Food vendors included Los Amigos and Tres Marias, two Platteville, Wis.-based restaurants. Free tacos from El Paisano in Dubuque were offered to the first 150 attendees, who began lining up when the event kicked off at 1 p.m.
Various organizations also set up resource booths in the park, including Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, who offered COVID-19 vaccinations.
Attendees also could check out another local festival, happening by chance just down the street at the same time. People wandered back and forth throughout the afternoon.
At Cable Car Square, 22 cooks spent the day preparing chili for Tri-State’s Largest Chili Cook-Off to benefit Hills & Dales. Chili enthusiasts packed the blocked street, coming out for steaming bowls and live music, with bounce houses for the children.
"What turns out to be really good is the people," said Teri Connely, owner of Calico Bean Market, one of the cook-off's main sponsors.
Spoons cost $5, with proceeds going towards the organization's annual 911 Christmas event, when emergency services personal deliver holiday presents to Hills & Dales residents. Hills & Dales is a residential facility for people with disabilities.
"It's a good day with great sponsors and awesome volunteers," said Hills & Dales volunteer Pat Leonard.