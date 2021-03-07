The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Clay A. Duve, 25, of 2674 1/2 Central Ave., was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense operating while under the influence.
- Sandy C. Robinson-Gilliam, 34, of 605 Bluff St., Apt. 105, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, assault and public intoxication. Court documents state that she assaulted Dubuque Police Department Cpl. Ryan Scherrman and John M. Klotz, 74, of 605 Bluff St., Apt. 104.