The parent company of Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino reported an increase in earnings in 2022.
Boyd Gaming this week reported revenues totaling $3.6 billion for the calendar year, up from $3.4 billion in 2021.
The company’s Midwest & South segment, which includes Diamond Jo Casino, reported $2.4 billion in revenue in 2022, compared to $2.3 billion in 2021.
Companywide, net income totaled $639 million in 2022, compared to $464 million the prior year.
For the fourth quarter, which concluded Dec. 31, the company reported revenues of $922.9 million, compared to $880 million in the same quarter of 2021.
