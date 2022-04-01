A bill the Iowa House of Representatives passed this week would establish funds to collect money from legal settlements with opioid manufacturers, one of which would provide first responders with drugs to stop overdoses.
The State of Iowa, represented by Attorney General Tom Miller, for several years has participated in class-action lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioid medication for their role in the opioid epidemic. Those lawsuits are starting to result in settlements, which would mean millions of dollars for Iowa to fight the epidemic.
The bill, passed with bipartisan support, would direct some of the state’s settlement money into a fund to provide first responders with a regular supply of “opioid antagonists” such as naloxone, which can save the life of someone overdosing on opioids.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, lauded that piece of the legislation during debate in the House on Wednesday.
“Making sure first responders and emergency personnel have access to Narcan (a leading brand of naloxone) for little cost has been one of the priorities of the (Iowa) Department of Public Health for some time,” he said. “The fund we’re setting up in this bill guarantees that that’s true going forward.”
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the bill would help his department source naloxone, which frequently has been used in the county jail.
“There was a grant for the first couple of batches,” he said. “The grant was no longer in play, so we were wondering how we were going to replace that. This funding would be a big step toward taking care of that issue.”
The bill also would put the rest of the tens of millions of dollars expected to come to Iowa via opioid settlements under the Legislature’s control.
Isenhart questioned that decision on the House floor on Wednesday — speaking “boldly and brashly” by his own admission.
“I don’t think this body cares about the opioid crisis in this state, in this country,” he said. “If we don’t care, then why would we (give) to ourselves all the power and resources to deal with it?”
Isenhart noted 2018 legislation related to pharmacies and limiting access to frequently abused opioid drugs.
“Since 2018, we have done nothing … to address the opioid epidemic in this state,” he said. “(Democrats’) bills have never gotten a hearing, so much as action on this floor. And I’ve seen no other legislation, other than further criminalizing the sale of opioids in this state —”
At that point, he was cut off by Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, who called for a point of order. Isenhart’s statements also led to calls for an apology from Iowa Rep. Jared Klein, R-Keota, who chairs the House Public Safety Committee.
“We have worked on this for many, many years,” Klein said. “We laid the groundwork to get Narcan out here. We do care. The Public Safety Committee has worked on this, bipartisanly, over the years.”
Isenhart amended his statement to say he felt the state had done “little to nothing” to address the epidemic, particularly in regards to public health.
The bill now heads to the Senate.