MENOMINEE, Ill. — Owning a dairy farm means getting up early every day to milk the cows. Jeff Theill gets up before 4 a.m. to get things ready for the 4:30 milking.
“We are able to milk 20 cows at a time with the milking parlor, which was built in 2005,” Theill said. “We have 150 head, and milking takes about two hours and 15 minutes, which is far less time than when we milked by hand.”
After milking, there are other chores to take care of, such as feeding calves and getting feed ready for the day, including caring for 40 sows.
“We also raise pigs, so there are pig chores to do, and we raise our own steers, so most of the morning is spent doing chores,” Theill said.
The 360-acre farm, outside of East Dubuque, dates back to 1945 when Theill’s grandparents Wesley and Ida Theill purchased the farm. Theill’s parents, Mervin and Rosie Theill, bought it from Wesley and Ida. Jeff and his wife, Deb, bought the farm from Jeff’s parents in 2001 and moved to live in the farmhouse in 2007.
“We’ve been raising dairy cattle our whole lives,” Jeff said.
It takes a lot of people to help run the farm, and family members are on the roster to help, including Deb and Jeff’s sons, Cory, 28 and Kyle, 23, who work full time on the farm.
“The boys started working full time on the farm right out of high school,” Deb said.
Cory is married to Kiresten, and they are expecting their first child in November.
Deb fills in at milking time if someone is gone or if all of the guys are out in the field. In addition, she keeps the farm books and tracks the paperwork. Deb also works three days per week at Clarke University in the Student Accounts Office, where she has been for 33 years.
Mervin works a few hours most days helping to mix feed and doing other chores. Nephews and a brother-in-law also help a few mornings per week. Roger Miller is another full-timer on the farm. On any given day, there could be four or five people working there.
Twelve hours after Jeff has milked the cows in the morning, another milking takes place at 4:30 p.m. Between milkings, Jeff said, there is always repair work that needs to be done along with hauling manure and other fieldwork. Winter brings other challenges and more work involving keeping all pipes thawed and working.
The Theills are one of four Telegraph Herald Farm Families of the Year. They won in the dairy farm category. They were nominated by neighbor Susie Droessler, who spoke of their commitment to the community.
“Both Deb and Jeff were active in the Menominee School when it was open. Jeff coached both the boys in baseball and basketball. Deb volunteered assisting with the hot lunch program and was a finance board member.”
Jeff has been a member of the volunteer Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department for 30 years and received the Fireman of the Year award in 2001. The fire department protects and serves an area from the East Dubuque city limits to 2 miles west of Galena and from the Wisconsin State line to the Mississippi River.
Both Cory and Kyle were active in 4-H, as was Deb when she was growing up. When the milking parlor was being built, the local 4-H group toured the milking parlor, with then-Illinois Rep. Jim Sacia joining the group for the tour.
Both Jeff and Deb agree that working for themselves is rewarding.
“We enjoy making our own schedule and watching things grow,” Deb said. “We get the satisfaction that we are helping to feed people and being out in the environment.”