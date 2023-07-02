BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue draws hundreds of people to help it celebrate the Saturday and Sunday of Independence Day weekend.
But, not many people traveled as far for Bellevue Heritage Days as Mike and Kirsten Kaune.
“We live in France, about five kilometers outside Geneva (Switzerland),” Mike Kaune said. “We come back for Heritage Days as often as we can.”
Mike Kaune is originally from the Dubuque area, while his wife Kirsten is a native of the Scottish Highlands. They met and married in Virginia, and moved to France in 2009.
“We used to come back and visit Mike’s mom and we would come down to visit Bellevue,” Kirsten said.
The couple spent Sunday enjoying the festivities at Cole Park in Bellevue, where various activities and food options helped young and old celebrate.
Mike and Kirsten Kaune decided to purchase a home for a future retirement residence in Bellevue after Kirsten and the couple’s four daughters vetoed his original retirement plan.
“I wanted to buy a fishing camp up north, but my wife and daughters threw a fit: ‘We’re not going to be stuck out here in the middle of nowhere, Dad, while you go fishing.’ So we bought a house here on Third Street,” Mike said.
Living in France is great, Kirsten said, but Bellevue has something special.
“We have a great life (in France) but this is home and this is where we will retire to,” she said.
Tyler Fijalkiewicz didn’t travel nearly as far, but also enjoyed his Bellevue Heritage Days experience.
The 4-year-old from Dubuque and his 3-year-old brother Lane cooled off with ice cream while sitting on the grass in Bellevue’s Cole Park during the event.
“The boys loved the parade,” said their mom, Rachel Fijalkiewicz. “There were a lot of tractors, and the boys love tractors. Tractors and ice cream make for happy kids.”
Allison Nachtman, of Bellevue, loudly cheered as her 4-year-old daughter, Thea Nachtman, competed in the kids’ pedal-tractor-pull event near the park. Thea pedaled her way to 15 feet, 7 inches, despite pull organizer Ernest Schulz, of Miles, placing three bricks on the pulling sled.
“(Bellevue Heritage Days) is about the entire community coming together and being with family and friends and celebrating freedom,” Allison said. “My kids love it. They love the parade. They’ve been talking about it for a week now.”
Other local communities schedule their Independence Day celebrations for July 3 or 4, which Allison said makes it easier for Bellevue to attract so many people to its patriotic event.
“It’s great because we can have family and friends from outside the community come in and join us as well,” she said.
On a warm summer day, Dave Cota spent the noon hour in the warmest spot in the park. He grilled steaks as a member of the Jackson County Cattlemen.
“It’s all good,” said Cota, of rural Bellevue. “We’re a nonprofit promoting beef and supporting the (junior beef producers) at the fair. Heritage Days is always a big event. It’s always fun to see people and provide them with good food.”