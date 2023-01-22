Terri Meadows had no intention of joining the family business.
But not long after studying psychology and beginning a career following that trajectory in Des Moines, she realized she might be ready to reconsider.
“I never thought I wanted a career in retail,” Terri said. “It was fulfilling working in psychology, but it wasn’t always fun. When I came back to the area in 1989, I was ready to have fun.”
Recommended for you
While she was calculating her next move, her mother casually mentioned that they could use some help at the shop.
It was a plea that would lay the foundation for the generations that followed.
Today, Terri is part of the second generation at the helm of Honest John’s, a chain of local stores now 42 years in the making.
Her mother, Donna Andresen, launched the first store out of Kennedy Mall before setting up its flagship location, Honest John’s Trading Post, on Main Street in Galena, Ill.
Upon Terri’s return, the business expanded to include a second location in Honest John’s Emporium, a women’s clothing and accessories boutique, which later included a location in Dubuque.
It also added Honest John’s General Store in Galena, managed by Terri’s husband, Dana Meadows.
After graduating from then-Clarke College and serving in the U.S. Army, Terri’s brother, Don Andresen, returned to take on another spin-off store, Union Leather in Galena.
While it was the brainchild and labor of love for the family matriarch, the stores took their name from the patriarch, John Andresen.
“It was Mom’s dream,” Terri said, with a laugh. “Dad went along with it, but they both were very involved in getting it up and running.”
Since John’s death in 2020 and Donna’s in 2021, Dana now manages Honest John’s Trading Post, while Terri continues to manage Honest John’s Emporium in Galena. Don also continues to manage Union Leather. A third brother, Steve Andresen, also assists at the shops.
“It’s the first generation that has the passion,” Dana said. “That might not always continue in the second or third generations.”
However, a third generation unexpectedly emerged in Terri and Dana’s children.
Anna Meadows manages the former Dubuque Emporium location, called Mom-Erella and featuring maternity clothing and other products for moms. Stuart Meadows recently returned to Galena after studying business and working in corporate retail. He also assists at the stores.
“We were actually discouraged from joining the family business. During the gap year I took, they would only offer me limited hours just so I wasn’t staying here out of obligation,” said Anna, who once included not working at the family stores on a list of 50 of her life goals.
After she went to college, had the opportunity to study abroad and gained wisdom in years, like her mother, Anna also reconsidered.
More recently, she announced a pregnancy through a onesie that read, “Honest John’s Fourth Generation.”
“I think they wanted us to go off, do our own thing and have the vehicle to find our own passions,” Anna said. “But I think they also wanted to know that if we came back, it was by choice and that we appreciated what our grandparents started and what our parents were carrying on. Because we do. It makes it hard to leave.”
Terry added, “We never knew it was something they wanted to do or would do. I think I relate more now to what my mom and dad had to go through to run the business. And I see our kids in the position I was in when I first came back. We’re just grateful they took an interest.”
The foundation of a legacy
According to Family Business Alliance, family-run enterprises account for about 62% of employment in the U.S. and are responsible for 78% of all new jobs created.
At one point, more than 30% of those businesses were continued through a second generation. However, in the past five years, that number has dropped to 19%, attributed to millennials not wanting to take over the traditional family business but instead selling it and using those proceeds to launch a different family venture.
“It’s two-fold because we’d love to be able to see our parents retire and help to expedite that,” Stuart said, speaking to his role as part of the third generation of Honest John’s. “But there were changes to the business when my parents took it over, and in the third generation, we’re already beginning to put our own mark on it. We keep its core intact, but every generation has a new opportunity to make it their own.”
Approximately 12% of family businesses transition to a third generation, with only 3% operating at a fourth-generation level or beyond.
It’s something Patrick Leonard considers more now than when he established Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory in Dubuque. He has served as its funeral director since purchasing the homestead of the Waller family farm for the location on Rockdale Road in 1999.
“I told my son, Ed, the other day, who has a young son, ‘We better start getting him ready for mortuary school,’” Patrick said, with a laugh. “I may encourage my grandchildren to keep it going more than I encouraged my own children.”
Today, son Edward Leonard and daughter Kristin Leonard-Bertsch join Patrick in the business.
“Having a family business is a little like climbing a ladder,” Patrick said. “You start out on the bottom rung, work hard and keep climbing to that successful place. You get to where you want to be at the very top, and then, you think to yourself, ‘Now, how do I get off this thing?’ You either fall off, or you need to start working your way back down, whether that means passing the business on to family, putting it in a trust or looking for a third party to take it on.”
Like the Andresen and Meadows family, Patrick’s dream of having his own facility was born within the family. But he didn’t initially see it being carried on through his children.
“My uncle was a funeral director, and that gave me my initial exposure to it,” Patrick said. “I worked for an electrical company in high school, but in the back of my mind, I always knew I wanted to be a funeral director. There was something very rewarding to me about being able to be there to help somebody during the worst time in their lives.”
Patrick attended Loras College before enrolling in mortuary school in Chicago. After gaining experience through various funeral homes in the area, he opened Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory.
It was a surprise to him when, years later, Kristin and Edward expressed an interest in following in similar footsteps.
“After high school, Kristin went to college and wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do,” Patrick said. “I told her the door was always open for her to come and help me in the office. That just turned out to be the perfect fit. I might be the funeral director, but Kristin runs the funeral home. She manages the office. She is a certified pre-planning consultant, so she works closely with all of our families. She keeps me in line.”
Edward has served as a funeral director since 2010.
“It’s a unique profession in that there are no holidays or weekends in the life of a funeral director,” Patrick said. “The kids grew up with me missing ballgames. It’s very hard for family life, so I never pushed it on them. But it’s very rewarding when the people in your family have noticed your hard work and want to help that to continue.”
And when the succession line works, it also has the potential to lay the foundation for security for the generations that might follow.
“To start something like this from scratch the way I did is very difficult today, so in my position, and now with my children and their children, it’s about continuing to invest in something that will set them up to be able to keep it going successfully into the future. It’s a lot like farming,” Patrick said. “There’s the old saying that the first generation builds it, the second generation maintains it, and the third generation tears it apart. But you look at a lot of family companies in town — the Klauers, the Conlons — they’ve kept it going for years and years.”
Building into the future
Fortunately, a lasting legacy has so far been the case for Mike and Cindy Breitbach, fifth generation owners of Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown, Iowa.
The establishment opened in 1852 under a federal permit issued by President Millard Fillmore only six years after Iowa became a state. It was purchased 10 years later by Jacob Breitbach.
Throughout its history, it has served as a residence, a stagecoach stop, a hotel, a grocery store, a tavern and a restaurant.
The latter has been carried on in the family, even through a gas explosion and fire in 2007, and a second fire only 10 months later. Construction of its current restaurant was completed atop the original tavern location in 2009.
The Breitbachs’ seven children — as well as several grandchildren — are in line to continue carrying the torch and often can be found waiting on tables, washing dishes or tending bar at the family restaurant.
“I’ve been working here since I was about 8 years old,” Mike said, with a laugh. “It’s just always what I’ve done, and it’s carried on. My dad had a stroke, and everything just fell into place. My wife and I are the fifth generation. Our kids are the sixth. Hopefully, they carry it on, and it continues.”
Cindy described the changing of hands through the years as a natural progression.
“It was the same for us as it was for Mike’s mother and father when they took over the business,” she said. “Things just seemed to come to a natural point where it made sense. It just worked out well. And it worked out well for everybody.”
Throughout the years, Breitbach’s has held its ground as a kind of institution, known as much for its Midwestern fare — broasted chicken, popcorn shrimp, country ham steaks and homemade pies — as it is its personal atmosphere in which you don’t have to carry the name “Breitbach” to feel like a member of the family.
In 2009, the restaurant earned an America’s Classics Award from James Beard Foundation. And in 2012, Iowa Pork Producers Association named its pork tenderloin the best in the state. The following year, Breitbach’s was featured in the award-winning documentary, “Spinning Plates.”
Then, in 2022, Mike and Cindy were honored as the Iowa Restaurant Association’s restaurateurs of the year.
The family mindset moving forward is that if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.
“You can always do better, but you have to be careful not to alienate the customers you already have just to gain new customers,” Cindy said. “Awards are nice, but every person who walks through the door is awesome because they’re the ones who have kept us here so long. We’re very lucky, and it feels absolutely wonderful to be thought of so well in that way.”
And while a sixth generation of Breitbachs are “standing on the edge, waiting to fall in,” as Cindy put it, she also emphasized that “family” can be defined in a multitude of ways.
“Family is family, but there are a lot of different definitions of what family is,” Cindy said. “There are people who have worked with us for a long time who we consider family, and I have no doubt that they’ll play a role in our future. If the fires showed us anything, it was that when it comes down to it, if the decision is that (the business) goes, so be it. It won’t be a mistake or for a lack of commitment. The business decisions you make in this kind of a business have to be the best thing for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.