The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Percy B. Tye, 44, of 2575 1/2
- Jackson St., No. 2, was arrested at 6:51 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-offense possession of a controlled substance.
- Laurie A. Leliefeld, 59, of 2864 Illinois Ave., reported fraud totaling $5,000 at about 9:50 p.m. Thursday.
- Crystal G. Jearde, 42, of 3670 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 169, reported the theft of $603 between about 5:30 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. Thursday from her residence.