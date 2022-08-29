Ask the TH: What was spent on Multicultural Family Center work?

Question: How much money has the City of Dubuque spent in recent years on the renovations for Multicultural Family Center? Are there plans for continued or future renovations and facilities improvements?
Answer: City officials several months ago completed a project to expand the center into the adjacent former Colts Drum & Bugle Corps building.
The city spent $443,000 to purchase the building and another $1,652,658 on renovations, according to Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware. The renovation total includes work on both the addition and the original MFC space in the Ruby Sutton Building.
City officials have identified some additional work to be completed at MFC and have budgeted another $58,200 for tuck pointing, $35,000 for cameras and $65,500 for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning roof access code improvements.
That work is scheduled to happen over the next year, Ware wrote in an email.
Ware wrote that before the expansion, programming in the Ruby Sutton Building had grown to the extent that it was limiting programs. The addition created another 10,130 square feet of space for the center, on top of the original 6,200 square feet.
“This addition allows for more attendance at popular events as well as the growth and expansion of teen programming, which has been a keystone program for the center,” Ware wrote. “It also allows for other MFC programming to occur throughout the various areas of the building.”
