Police said no injuries were reported in a crash that snarled traffic on the south edge of Dubuque on Tuesday.
A vertical lift fell off of a trailer being hauled by a dump truck at about 4:45 p.m., according to Lt. Ted McClimon. That occurred as the dump truck turned from Twin Valley Drive onto the northbound lane of U.S. 52/61/151 in the Key West area.
The crash closed the northbound lanes of the highway for a little less than one hour as crews worked at the scene to clean up the wreck.
McClimon said the name of the driver and other details were not available Tuesday night.