Dubuque Community School Board members paused to look out a classroom window at the school district’s Alta Vista Campus on Monday.
The corner windows in the brand-new classroom overlook Loras College and the Mississippi River.
“Wow, this is awesome,” Board Member Lisa Wittman said.
Board members toured the $6.1 million addition to the campus on Alta Vista Street during a meeting of the board’s Facilities/Support Services Committee.
District officials this year opened the new Cornerstone Academy in the 27,600-square-foot space to serve students with needs such as mental health and behavioral issues.
“It’s been really exciting,” said Casey Studer, the assistant principal who oversees Cornerstone. “It’s been great to see the kids acclimate themselves to the space.”
During the tour, Studer showed board members classroom “pods” in which students learn. Each pod has four classrooms, along with an office that students can use to meet with staff to process issues and a sensory room students can use to regulate their emotions.
Studer also led board members and administrators through other spaces, such as the cafeteria and half-court gym. He noted to board members that officials picked out blue tiles for the gym floor because it is a more calming color.
Board Member Mike Donohue said the gym is particularly important because giving students more opportunities for exercise makes it easier for them to learn.
“I would argue this is one of the most important rooms you have here,” he said.
The Alta Vista addition allowed officials to serve students who previously took classes at Hillcrest Family Services and Four Oaks. The move eliminates the about $1 million that otherwise would have been paid in rent each year to the two organizations.
Cornerstone staff members are working out the best ways to use the space they have, Studer said, noting, for example, that they added desks to common areas where students can study on their own.
“We can find better ways of utilizing the spaces to meet the needs of kids,” he said.
Several board members said that they were pleased with how the project turned out.
Donohue said the classrooms provide plenty of flexible space, natural light and places for teachers to help students calm down when their emotions escalate.
“It’s a gorgeous facility,” he said. “I think it’s turned out exactly the way that we’d hoped it would.”
Board Member Tom Barton said he appreciated seeing a new addition to the campus, which has long been part of the district.
“It just makes the whole place look new again,” he said.