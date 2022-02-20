A Dubuque man was sentenced to six years in prison on several charges, some of which stem from assaults on his girlfriend, law enforcement and firefighters.
Spencer J. Carter, 39, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment, first-degree harassment and three counts each of interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations.
Carter additionally was sentenced to 30 days in jail but received credit for 30 days already served.
As part of a plea deal, charges of first-degree burglary, domestic assault, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications were dismissed.
Court documents state that Carter punched, slapped and pulled the hair of Natasha E. Otterbeck, 39, of Dubuque. Carter also threw a drawer of makeup at her, which knocked her down. He then dumped water, soda and the contents of an ashtray on her.
Carter repeatedly prevented Otterbeck from leaving the residence, documents state. Otterbeck reported that the assault began at about 10 p.m. Aug. 17, and she was not able to leave until about 5:50 a.m. Aug. 18 when Carter tripped over a child’s basketball hoop.
In another incident on Oct. 14, Carter tried to bite a police officer and spit on two firefighters after they responded to Otterbeck’s residence, documents state.
Documents state that Carter also struck Dubuque County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Freiburger when Freiburger was breaking up a fight among inmates at the Dubuque County Jail on Dec. 19.