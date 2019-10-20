MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County man accused of sexually abusing a young girl will spend more than 100 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Billy G. McCullouch III, 30, of Maquoketa, was sentenced Friday in Iowa District Court for Jackson County after he pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangerment. He previously faced a charge of second-degree sexual abuse, a felony that carried a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison upon conviction.
Prosecutors had recommended that McCullouch be sentenced to two years in prison, though that sentence would be suspended. However, an Iowa District Court judge rejected that recommendation.
McCullouch instead was sentenced to one year in jail, with all but 120 days suspended. He also must pay a $625 fine and serve two years of probation, according to court documents.
Authorities said McCullouch sexually abused a girl whom he knew more than three years ago. The girl was younger than 12 years old at the time.