HANOVER, Ill. -- Authorities confirmed that possible injuries have been reported from a vehicle crash north of Hanover today.
Multiple ambulances were observed with their lights and sirens on heading on U.S. 20 toward Dubuque in the wake of the wreck.
The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Illinois 84 just north of Hanover, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police.
Authorities were still on scene as of 1:30 p.m., and no further information was immediately available, authorities said.
