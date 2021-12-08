DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville City Council members this week unanimously approved updates to the city's ward map, although the changes were described as minimal.
A public hearing was held on the proposed redistricting changes at this week's council meeting. City Clerk Tricia Maiers said no citizen comments on the changes were made, and council members waived the second and third reading of the ordinance to approve the plans.
City staff revised the map for the city's three wards following the 2020 U.S. Census. Under the new map, all current council members remained in their current wards.
At a previous meeting, City Administrator Mick Michel presented the council with four options that all came close to the magic number of 1,492 residents per ward.
“There might be a little deviation, but we can go 10% over or under that number in each ward,” Michel explained.
During its discussion on what option to choose, the fourth option contained the cleanest lines of all the maps, eliminating some of the “stair-stepping” that previously characterized ward lines, which caused some confusion among residents.
The new map also takes into consideration the projected growth over the next 10 years, which is spread evenly as possible across all three wards.