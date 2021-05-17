Police said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque.
Tiffany M. Davis, 18, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Ashley B. Black, 37, and Susan Black, 66, both of Dubuque, were transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Ashley Black and Susan Black were passengers in a vehicle driven by Amanda S. Black, 31, of Dubuque.
Davis attempted to turn right onto Hill Street from University Avenue at 8:50 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle hopped over the median and struck Amanda Black’s vehicle, which was traveling north on Hill Street.
Davis was cited with failure to maintain control, no valid driver’s license and no insurance-accident related.