Dubuque Community Schools officials plan to set parameters for the sale of the Dubuque Soccer Complex and likely seek bids for the property in the coming months, but board members this week disagreed on what criteria the district should prioritize when selecting a buyer.
The district has owned the land on which the soccer complex now sits since 1958, and the Dubuque Soccer Alliance has leased the facility since 1993. The organization pays $1 per year and is responsible for maintenance and improvements.
The current 10-year lease expires in May 2023. School board members in May 2021 approved the nonrenewal of that lease, and district leaders said they intended to give the alliance the option to buy the land.
At a meeting of the school district’s Facilities and Support Services Committee this week, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher said district officials met with members of the soccer alliance last month. At that time, alliance officials shared a letter indicating their intent to purchase the property, with a listed purchase price of $1.55 million.
Kelleher told board members that the district had conducted an appraisal of the soccer complex in January, at which time the land was valued at about $1.55 million as it is currently zoned.
School board President Kate Parks said she was encouraged by the alliance’s interest in the property.
“It’s promising to me that we have at least one interested party that we know is really invested in serving kids,” she said.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said several other individuals also contacted the district to seek more information on the sale process, but no formal offers have been made.
Board Members Tami Ryan and Anderson Sainci expressed their belief that district officials should prioritize a buyer who plans to use the soccer complex for community and youth programming.
“For me, something like that would have a higher interest in selling than, say, a housing complex, because it benefits the community and it benefits us,” Ryan said, later adding, “We can say we want to make this a priority for the community of Dubuque because we know that it does help our kids that are involved in activities to do well in their education.”
Board Member Nancy Bradley said she understood her colleagues’ reasoning, but she felt the board should ensure that the sale generates the maximum amount of money possible to support educational programming.
“If it can be that the ultimate use (of the property) by the new buyer is something that benefits kids, that would be superb,” she said. “But if it doesn’t and it generates more money … I believe we have a responsibility to produce as much capital for us to use for the good of our kids and their education as we possibly can.”
Rheingans said he believes years of taxpayer and volunteer support for programming at the soccer complex show the community is dedicated to its preservation as a youth facility.
“My recommendation would be to find a way to maintain those properties as vital parts of the community that serve students and families,” he said. “Whether it’s soccer or something else, that, to me, plays right into our strategic plan.”
Depending on the eventual buyer’s intended use for the property, district officials also might work with the buyer to allow the district’s continued use of the soccer complex for cross country meets or soccer practices, according to Joe Maloney, the district’s director of activities and athletics.
After the meeting, district spokesperson Mike Cyze said district officials will prepare a draft list of priorities for the sale, which the board will consider at the July meeting of the Facilities and Support Services Committee. He also anticipates board members will discuss the process for potential buyers to express interest in the property once priorities are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.