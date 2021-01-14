Jo Daviess conservation group to host night hike at reserve

GALENA, Ill. – The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation is planning an alternative event to the group’s traditional Bonfire on the Bluff.
The foundation will hold an open hike night event from 6 to 8 p.m., Jan. 23, at Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road, Galena, according to a press release.
Luminarias will light the trails leading to the Thunderbird effigy mound, the Galena Rotary Pavilion and a new story walk for kids.
Admission is free with donations to the foundation accepted. Masks required in the parking lot and groups of 10 or less only are permitted.
The snow date is Jan. 30.