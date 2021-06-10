GALENA, Ill. — League of Women Voters Jo Daviess County will hold an altered fundraising garage sale event this weekend.
Recycle, Repurpose, Reuse will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Turney House, 612 Spring St. in Galena.
An online announcement states that visitors are invited to browse the league’s collection of goods, baby items, clothing, kitchenware and other items and to take what they can use.
Visitors will be asked to offer a donation to the league if they are able.
Event organizers state that the event is meant to express the league’s gratitude to the community for continued support.