DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- After several months of consideration, Dyersville City Council members recently came to an agreement for what it wants to do with the city section of the Heritage Trail.
Previously, the city was awarded a $242,111 Transportation Alternative Program grant to relocate Dyersville’s roughly 3,600 feet of the Heritage Trail to the north side of Beltline Road and to pave it.
In November, Council Member Jim Gibbs, who works near the trailhead, expressed concerns about Dyersville’s portion of the trail potentially passing over the business entry driveways of Double L and Lumber Specialties, both of which have heavy truck traffic.
With that consideration in mind, council members opted to have engineers look at potentially leaving the trail on the south side of Beltline, parallel to the railroad.
However, new information has all but taken the south-side trail option out of the equation after City Administrator Mick Michel announced that Lumber Specialties intends to construct a rail spur in that area.
“It’s not a long-term goal," Michel said. "It’s actually a short-term goal — within the next five years."
Council members now have decided to run the trail for a short stretch on the south side of the road and have it cross over Beltline Road just east of the existing gravel parking lot before continuing on the north side to connect with the rest of Heritage Trail.
The other substantial decision that the council needed to make was whether to use concrete or asphalt for the job.
Julie Neebel, of Origin Design, said in recent conversations with material suppliers, asphalt is up almost $30 per ton, making the price difference between concrete fairly minimal.
While the cost will likely be a bit higher, council members ultimately decided to go with a 10-foot-wide, concrete trail, citing that it will have more longevity and be easier to maintain.
Council members also were open to the idea of not including a bathroom for this project as previously discussed, instead focusing on putting new bathrooms at Commercial Club Park in the future. Michel said bathrooms at Commercial Club Park not only would get more use but also could be an incentive to draw Heritage Trail users into town.