Police arrested an injured motorcyclist who crashed after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase in Dubuque.
Logan P. Scherf, 18, of 30779 Brunskill Road, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Jackson Street on charges of driving while barred and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Scherf was eastbound on 14th Street at about 10:25 p.m. Monday when he ran a red light, turned north onto White Street and “popped a wheelie at a high rate of speed.”
Officers followed Scherf to the 2100 block of Jackson Street, where he stopped.
Officers advised him to get off of the motorcycle. Scherf instead drove away, almost striking an officer and his squad car, documents state.
“Scherf drove at a very high rate of speed south on Jackson Street to its intersection with 20th Street,” documents state.
Scherf then lost control of the motorcycle and crashed, police said. Scherf was thrown from the bike and slid. He fled on foot to a nearby alley, where he was located and arrested.
“Scherf had road rash all over his body and complained of dizziness,” documents state.
Scherf was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment.
In addition to his criminal charges, Scherf also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, two red-light violations, reckless driving, failure to have automobile insurance, striking an unattended vehicle, unlawful use of a license and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.