FENNIMORE, Wis. — Authorities reported that they arrested an impaired driver after he traveled along a Grant County highway at nearly 100 mph.
Christopher Reynolds, 24, of Columbus, Ga., was arrested at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 18 west of Montfort on a charge of operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that a Grant County deputy was patrolling U.S. 18 when Reynolds’ vehicle sped past at 97 mph.
“As the deputy was catching up with the speeding vehicle, it passed another eastbound vehicle up a hill in a no-passing zone,” according to the release.
Reynolds’ vehicle stopped along U.S. 18 near Route 66.
Reynolds also was cited with speeding, failure to have insurance and illegal passing.