Police said a woman threw an open bottle of bleach at her father during a disturbance Sunday afternoon in Dubuque.
Dasheva A. Bostic, 21, of 416 Loras Blvd., No. 1, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Windsor Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Court documents state that Bostic was involved in a disturbance with her parents, Tameka L. Bostic, 43, and Donald E. Bostic, 47, both of 2305 Queen St., at about 11:50 a.m. Sunday.
“Donald advised he told Desheva to leave, at which point she threw an open bottle of bleach at him,” according to documents.
Desheva Bostic attempted to flee the area but was held by her parents until police arrived.