GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will host guided tours of Casper Bluff Land and Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road, this summer.
“We receive a lot of questions from visitors to Casper Bluff Land and Water Reserve. So, we’ve created guided tours, by trained volunteers, to help answer many of these questions about this beloved place,” said Executive Director Steve Barg in a news release.
Tours of the 85-acre nature site will be offered on the first and/or third Saturdays and third Tuesday of each month through Oct. 19. Saturday tours will begin at 9 a.m. and Tuesday tours at 7 p.m.
The cost is $10 per person. Registration is required.
For more information, visit jdcf.org.