MANCHESTER, Iowa — After several productive conversations with the contractor and two agencies facilitating the project’s funding, the Shelly Park restoration project in Manchester once again is continuing as planned.
Previously, the council was informed that specific language required by the federal government when using certain grants was absent from the project contract, leaving the park restoration in jeopardy.
The City of Manchester had received a $342,062 Community Development Block Grant and, without it, likely would not have perused the project, which includes the addition of a new Americans with Disability Act-compliant sidewalk, the replacement of crumbling retaining walls and new seating near the amphitheater.
Recommended for you
However, City Manager Tim Vick delivered good news this week, relaying that Iowa Economic Development Authority was receptive to the city’s plan to include addendums to the contract in order to get the federal language included.
Now that the project is back on track, the city still will be up against the grant’s tight timeline, which requires 80% of the project’s cost to be expended by May 29.
Tentatively, Vick said city staff have a pre-construction meeting with all the major players Tuesday, March 21, and could have the final contract in front of the council at its next meeting.
“Theoretically, (the contractor) could start as soon as April 3,” Vick said. “That is provided that we have the contract back to the council and have everything signed March 27.”
The hope is to have the majority of the work done prior to June for the start of River Days.
Vick said he also was informed that unlike what was previously conveyed, the city does not need to have 100% of the contract paid out by July 23, instead, that doesn’t need to occur until July 2024.
When it comes to municipal projects, especially ones funded with grants, the project typically isn’t closed for months, or even years, after the physical aspect is finished. This gives the city time to ensure things were done correctly before releasing retainers.
It also appears that Shelly Park’s iconic gazebo will be saved, as several parties have reached out to Vick with an interest in relocating the structure within the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.