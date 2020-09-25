A repeat felon from Dyersville who was in possession of guns was sentenced today to nearly six years in federal prison.
Allen Osterkamp, 29, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to five years, 10 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Osterkamp admitted to unlawfully possessing a stolen gun in March 2017 and having “more than eight guns” around that time.
A press release states that his prior felony convictions included possession of a precursor with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without consent and theft. He also twice had been convicted of domestic abuse.