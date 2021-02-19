Illuminate the Night Hike
Today, New Wine Park,
15971 New Wine Park Lane, New Vienna, Iowa
6:30 to 8 p.m. Take a self-led hike along the about 2 to 3 miles of trails that will be illuminated. The hike begins at the camping area. It is suggested to wear Yaktraxes or snowshoes, depending on snow depth. Hikes are scheduled to begin every 15 minutes. Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/140469069769. Donations will be used to purchase more lights to illuminate trails.
Winter Fest
Saturday, 117 W. Ann St., Darlington, Wis.
1 to 4 p.m. Darlington’s Midwest Mardi Gras Winter Fest will feature New Orleans-style food and fun. The event will include an ice lantern contest and a “mask-arade” contest. More info: Darlington Chamber Main Street Facebook page or email webteam@lafayettecountywi.org
The Fair Flea & Antique Frenzy
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds 4H
& Creative Arts Building
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first of multiple flea and antique shows for 2021. Admission is $1, with special early-bird admission for 7 to 8 a.m. More info: Call 563-588-1406