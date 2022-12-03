GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Five people were taken to Guttenberg’s hospital after a fire at an assisted-living residence in the community on Thursday night.
The names of those involved in the fire at the Imagine the Possibilities group home have not been released. They were taken to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics “for evaluation and treatment of any injuries,” according to a press release from Guttenberg Fire Department.
Jeff Morris, chief administrative officer of Imagine the Possibilities, told the Telegraph Herald on Friday morning that four of the five individuals had been released from the hospital, with one person with “some additional health needs” remaining for monitoring throughout the day.
“The hospital has confirmed that there were no injuries involved in the evacuation, so they’re just monitoring for smoke inhalation exposure,” he said. “ … I understand that everyone else was assessed and released rather quickly.”
The fire at the group home at 523 N. Second St. was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at which time Guttenberg firefighters learned of the “fully involved” fire with people possibly still inside the residence. The release states that firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the south end of the structure.
“We were advised that there were five individuals that lived there, and staff had not accounted for all of them yet,” the release states. “As resources were sent to help locate the missing individuals, a fire attack team was also established. Within minutes, four of the missing individuals were located outside the building and attended to by EMS. The fifth individual was located by firefighters inside the structure and assisted to EMS for treatment. All five residents were transported to the Guttenberg Hospital for evaluation and treatment for any injuries.”
Fire Chief Joe Zittergruen said the five individuals were the only ones living at the building at the time of the fire, and a staff member was on-site as well.
“We had to go in the structure (to find the fifth person),” he said. “The people living there are disabled, and the individual we were looking for was actually deaf as well. They weren’t too far into the structure. Within minutes, we found the person and got them to the ambulance.”
Firefighters knocked down the flames, and the fire department is being assisted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation into the blaze. Firefighters cleared the scene at 1:30 a.m. Friday, then returned at 2 a.m. to knock down hot spots and flare-ups.
Zittergruen said the building is a total loss, and insurers were working Friday to determine the full amount of damage. Morris noted that a vehicle parked near the building also was a total loss.
“Tomorrow, the state fire marshal will come out with me to dig deeper into the cause and the source,” Zittergruen said. “My biggest thing is when we were called out to it, we had missing individuals and we found them within a timely manner. There’s only property loss, from my understanding.”
Morris said Imagine the Possibilities officials planned to meet later Friday to determine where the individuals from the Guttenberg facility will be placed.
Imagine the Possibilities has facilities in about 20 counties across Iowa, with about six group home facilities in the Guttenberg area, according to Morris. Those facilities previously were operated by G & G Living Centers, which merged with Imagine the Possibilities in 2017.