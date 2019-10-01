The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Timothy R. Walsh, 24, of 2044 White St., No. 4, was arrested at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Walsh assaulted Amanda L. Whitney, 25, of the same address.
- Mark A. Bain, 18, of 2691 University Ave., was arrested at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday on charges of domestic assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Bain assaulted Michelle R. McClanahan, 45, of the same address.
- Antwan A. Webb, 31, of 398 Main St., was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 17th and White streets on charges of third-degree robbery and public intoxication.
- Jeremiah P. Starkey, 33, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 114, was arrested at about 9:05 p.m. Friday in the area of East 11th Street and Central Avenue on charges of domestic assault and public intoxication. Court documents state that Starkey assaulted Brandi M. Muchow, 33, of the same address, at about 8:40 p.m. in the vicinity of West 10th and Washington streets.
Thomas J. Hanrahan, 18, of Oak Lawn, Ill., was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Henion St. on charges of possession of ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.